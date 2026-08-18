Man, five-year-old son found dead, wife detained in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man and his five-year-old son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Gutte Basaveshwara Layout in Chikkabanavara on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Abhinandan, who worked at an MNC near Electronics City, and his son Yaduveer. The family is from Kunigal.

The incident came to light after his wife, Harini, a homemaker, informed the police control room. The Chikkabanavara police have detained Harini.

An officer said that following an argument between the couple, the father and son were sleeping in one room, while Harini was sleeping in another.

After she woke up on Monday, she found her husband and son lying unconscious. Minor bruises were visible on both bodies, and the exact cause of death will be ascertained through the postmortem report.

The couple’s mobile phones have been recovered. About three months ago, Harini was said to have left home and has since returned. The police are checking if she was behind the deaths of her husband and son.​