Travel operators seek probe into NICE project

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association has urged the state government to order a high-level inquiry into the implementation of Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC)-NICE project, alleging that it has not been implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement with the government.

In a representation to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday, association president K Radhakrishna Holla sought immediate government intervention in the project, citing the larger public interest.

Demanding that the government probe the manner in which the NICE–BMICP project was implemented and its compliance with the original agreement, he said that a scrutiny of utilisation of land, assets, rights and other benefits provided should be done. The association said if the agreement is violated, the NICE road should be taken over by the government.

It said toll collection should be stopped till the proposed inquiry is completed and the contractual and legal position of the project is established.