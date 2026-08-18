Wall Done! Decor experts share how you can spruce up your walls

Enter any home, and the walls can tell a tonne of stories. Sometimes, all it takes is a postcard, a quirky idea like turning a chessboard into a jewellery hanger or a hand-painted plate on display.

One such wall for home and lifestyle content creator Shreya Ghosh is in her living room. It features two hand-painted wall plates inspired by Jamini Roy’s paintings, along with artworks and photographs from her wedding. “It’s a wall that came together slowly although I always had a vision for how I wanted it to feel. More than being just a décor wall, it feels nostalgic and lived-in,” she says.

For content creator Punya Chhajer, that personal connection begins with the art itself. Her décor preferences lean towards abstract paintings, bold colours, multiple textures and maximalism. She recently painted her ceiling wall to give it a maximalist touch. “I am inclined towards gallery walls and personally-expressive art. I am into bold colours, shapes and multiple textures,” she says. Even when choosing art, she notes, longevity comes from its emotional connection, adding, “I believe that art that stays is always the one that doesn’t stop being relatable. Or art that is made using forms or materials that are dying.”

Her advice before starting is to look inward rather than immediately turn to online sources. “Identifying the definition of ‘personal taste’ is the most important,” she says.