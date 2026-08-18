Wall Done! Decor experts share how you can spruce up your walls

Enter any home, and the walls can tell a tonne of stories. Sometimes, all it takes is a postcard, a quirky idea like turning a chessboard into a jewellery hanger or a hand-painted plate on display.
One such wall for home and lifestyle content creator Shreya Ghosh is in her living room. It features two hand-painted wall plates inspired by Jamini Roy’s paintings, along with artworks and photographs from her wedding. “It’s a wall that came together slowly although I always had a vision for how I wanted it to feel. More than being just a décor wall, it feels nostalgic and lived-in,” she says.
For content creator Punya Chhajer, that personal connection begins with the art itself. Her décor preferences lean towards abstract paintings, bold colours, multiple textures and maximalism. She recently painted her ceiling wall to give it a maximalist touch. “I am inclined towards gallery walls and personally-expressive art. I am into bold colours, shapes and multiple textures,” she says. Even when choosing art, she notes, longevity comes from its emotional connection, adding, “I believe that art that stays is always the one that doesn’t stop being relatable. Or art that is made using forms or materials that are dying.”
Her advice before starting is to look inward rather than immediately turn to online sources. “Identifying the definition of ‘personal taste’ is the most important,” she says.
Think beyond the frame
Varsha Prakasham, founder of @whimsicalpalette, enjoys giving everyday objects an unexpected new purpose. Among her unconventional wall décor pieces are a capiz shell wall chime and a painting on a chopping board. She suggests turning a chessboard into a jewellery hanger by attaching chess pieces to it. “It has that playful, quirky quality that makes a space feel more personal rather than styled straight out of a catalogue,” Prakasham says.
She is also a fan of vinyl records as wall décor. “There’s something nostalgic about vinyls displayed on a wall, especially when arranged thoughtfully. This kind of décor has staying power because it isn’t dependent on a particular trend,” she notes.
DIY content creator Sandip Mondal takes a similar approach, but draws from Indian craft and traditional aesthetics. His favourite wall is his Indian verandah wall. “I’ve brought together folk-art elements, warm earthy colours, plants and pieces that have a handmade feel,” he says. Mondal is currently enjoying Indian maximalism and lime-wash painting, which he sees as part of a wider return to traditional elements.
Little colour, little clutter
However, maximalist décor need not mean throwing every favourite object onto a wall. Content creator and digital marketing lead, ‘Homely Shark’, recommends creating a sense of cohesion even when the decor is loud. “For dopamine décor, think bold, playful and balanced. Start with two-three main colours and repeat them subtly across cushions, art, rugs or accessories to create visual harmony,” she says. She also recommends mixing materials and shapes while maintaining some restraint. “Mix textures like wood, velvet, cane, ceramics, and woven fabrics to add depth. Play with contrasting shapes but repeat a few forms for cohesion. Let one or two pieces be the statement makers rather than making everything loud.”
The DIY route can also make wall décor more affordable and individual. “Old wooden pieces, leftover boards, fabric, mirrors, window frames, or even something from an old piece of furniture can become beautiful wall art. I love giving old material a new purpose through painting and Indian-inspired patterns,” Mondal says.
For those creating gallery walls, Prakasham suggests resisting the temptation to copy an arrangement from social media, stating, “Add personal photographs, a postcard from a place you’ve visited, an artwork you made yourself or souvenir that has a story behind it,” she says. Ghosh, too, looks to things she already owns. “I once had a beautiful calendar and instead of letting it go, I cut out some of the illustrations and framed them. Postcards collected while travelling are another favourite,” she says.
Rent? No worries
For renters, there are ways to experiment without drilling into walls. Prakasham recommends damage-free hanging strips, removable hooks, leaning frames, and tapestries. Whereas ‘Homely Shark’ suggests using inexpensive pieces such as framed posters, colourful coasters and adhesive mirror stickers. With many possibilities, the temptation can be to fill every empty patch. But she warns against letting enthusiasm turn into clutter.
“Don’t overcrowd the space with unrelated colours. Don’t hang artwork too high or use frames that are too small. Another mistake is placing every piece at the same height,” she says.
For Ghosh, however, the solution is simple: take your time. “You don’t have to finish a wall in a day. Collect things you genuinely love, live with the space for a while, and add to it over time, which naturally makes a home feel much more personal and lived-in,” she shares.