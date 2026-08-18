Well-Worn, Well-Told: B'luru exhibition tells Goa's stories through denim and embroidery

In artist and writer Savia Viegas’ new exhibition Goa’s Lovetales, faded blue denim becomes an archive of subversive memories. Worn jeans are cut apart, patiently stitched, embroidered and reimagined as luminous quilts that cradle villages and rivers, churches and ancestral homes, and above all, the intimate stories that time leaves behind.

What begins as recycled fabric gradually reveals itself as a map of lives lived quietly – of women’s desires and compromises, forbidden love, migration and loss, religion and family honour, and the fragile textures of a disappearing world. The exhibition’s greatest surprise is that it is not really about textiles. It is about storytelling. Each embroidered work is accompanied by a brief narrative, and the relationship between image and text is central to the experience. The quilts do not merely illustrate stories; they deepen them. Threads become sentences, motifs become memory and fabric becomes witness.

The origin of the exhibition lies in an intensely personal discovery. During the pandemic, Viegas was clearing her late mother’s cupboards when she came across a quilt made from her sons’ outgrown jeans. As she unpicked and resized it, she realised that the fabric carried traces of family history. A childhood skill, once dismissed as domestic craft, suddenly revealed itself as a serious artistic language.

That moment led first to Carmona’s Talking Quilt and eventually to Goa’s Lovetales, a body of work that transforms intimate memory into a collective cultural archive. “The archive is really in my head,” Viegas says, adding, “My writings, paintings and quilted tapestries are merely a disgorging of that archive into public space.”

Born in Goa when it was still under Portuguese rule, Viegas grew up in a household dominated by women. Her mother was a tailoring and embroidery teacher, and the home was filled with coloured threads and endless conversations. More important than the craft itself was the atmosphere of oral storytelling. “We would sleep on the floor and delve into the night with stories and laughter by lamplight,” she recalls.