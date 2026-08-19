18.6% of Bengaluru inaccessible to physically challenged

BENGALURU: The 16,265 assessments by the Association for People with Disability’s (APD) ‘Yes To Access’ (YTA) initiative reveal that 18.6% of assessed locations in Bengaluru were not accessible to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The assessments were conducted through YTA, a community-powered platform that maps and rates the accessibility of public and private spaces. It has recorded more than two lakh accessibility assessments across Karnataka between December 2024 and June 2026. The APD data shows 11,530 locations lacked accessible parking, 6,106 lacked approach signage, 4,819 lacked internal tactile pathways, 3,740 lacked ramps and 3,068 lacked accessible toilets.

Educational and research institutes recorded the highest share of inaccessible observations at 20%, followed by hotels and hospitality (19.6%), retail and commercial locations (19.5%), office buildings (19.2%), schools (18.6%), healthcare facilities and cafeterias/restaurants (18.4% each), judicial and legal buildings (18.1%), residential locations (17.7%), transportation services (17.5%), public spaces (16.9%), recreational buildings (16.6%) and religious buildings (16.3%).

“The data shows that Bengaluru is largely inaccessible in public spaces, with varying degrees of inaccessibility. This becomes particularly important as Bengaluru is home to around 2.74 lakh PwDs for whom the accessibility to workplaces, hospitals, educational institutions, transport and other public spaces directly shapes everyday participation and independence,” said an APD spokesperson.

The gaps, however, cannot be viewed in isolation, the spokesperson said, as accessibility works as a chain in which a failure at any point can affect a person’s ability to independently use a destination. “If you look at these individually, they can seem like small infrastructure gaps. For a person with a disability, they can completely change the experience of using a place.