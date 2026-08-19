APD's 'Yes To Access' initiative highlights accessibility gaps across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 16,265 locations assessed through the Association for People with Disability’s (APD) ‘Yes To Access’ (YTA) platform provide insights into specific accessibility parameters across locations in Bengaluru. YTA is a crowdsourced platform through which individuals can assess and map the accessibility of spaces around them. The assessments identify barriers across parameters including accessible parking, approach signage, internal tactile pathways, ramps and accessible toilets, across both public and private spaces.

It has recorded more than two lakh accessibility assessments across Karnataka between December 2024 and June 2026. The APD data shows 11,530 locations in Bengaluru lacked accessible parking, 6,106 lacked approach signage, 4,819 lacked internal tactile pathways, 3,740 lacked ramps, and 3,068 lacked accessible toilets. Further, the data revealed that more than 6,300 accessibility checks in the city were conducted across educational and research institutions, hotels and hospitality spaces, retail and commercial locations, and office buildings, and accessibility gaps were observed on different parameters across these categories.

“The data shows that Bengaluru is largely inaccessible in public spaces, with varying degrees of inaccessibility. This becomes particularly important as Bengaluru is home to around 2.74 lakh PwDs for whom the accessibility to workplaces, hospitals, educational institutions, transport and other public spaces directly shapes everyday participation and independence,” said an APD spokesperson.

The gaps, however, cannot be viewed in isolation, the spokesperson said, as accessibility works as a chain in which a failure at any point can affect a person’s ability to independently use a destination. “If you look at these individually, they can seem like small infrastructure gaps. For a person with a disability, they can completely change the experience of using a place.