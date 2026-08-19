B'luru-based top jockey Suraj Narredu reflects on his career and the city's struggling racing scene

What Lord’s Stadium is to cricket and Wimbledon is to tennis, Ascot Racecourse is to horse racing, hosting the prestigious Shergar Cup each year. The first Indian jockey to ever taste victory at the tournament, Suraj Narredu, calls Bengaluru home, and early this week, he was invited back for a rare second year in a row among 12 jockeys around the world. Even though this time, the 2025 champion did not bring home a trophy, he says, “Getting invited two years in a row in itself is big for me, as most [from Asia] are eliminated because two of the four are teams from Europe and Great Britain & Ireland. The competition was stiffer and we knew the opposition would grasp at any mistake we made. We had to bring our A-game.”

Being from a family of jockeys, with his uncle Malesh Narredu being the first Indian to compete at Shergar and his father Satish Narredu, a top jockey at the national level, Narredu was riding as young as Class 6. “The atmosphere at home was all about racing, but I’d also seen Frankie Dettori at the Royal Ascot win seven big races one after the other; that inspired me – I thought, if I do anything, I want to do this sport,” he reveals.

Today, Narredu has over 2,400 career wins and is one of the top jockeys in the world. Getting here meant doing more than what is typically expected of jockeys. “Many jockeys come in the morning, do their daily exercises, go back and think that will make them successful – you have to treat yourself like a proper athlete,” says the sportsman, sharing that at the heart of training are two things: weight and agility. “That’s what eventually differentiates between a good and average jockey. I regularly go to the gym and on alternate days, play a sport like badminton which needs agility.”