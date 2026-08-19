Canara Bank staff celebrate 80th Independence Day

BENGALURU: Canara Bank on Monday celebrated the 80th Independence Day at the bank’s head office in Bengaluru. The managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, said, “Through our focus on education, financial inclusion and community welfare, Canara Bank remains committed to contributing to a more equitable and empowered India.”

The official also spoke about the Canara Vidya Jyothi Scholarship to girl students, which has provided scholarship assistance of Rs 18.89 crore to 47,232 meritorious SC/ST girl students from government and government-aided schools.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the bank extended Rs 4.22 lakhs to Aaraike Charitable Trust towards providing 75 rexine beds and 50 cots for an old-age home, the official said.