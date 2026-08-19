Garbage black spot on Hosur Main Road fixed

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has fixed a garbage black spot causing inconvenience to the public on Hosur Main Road in Adugodi.

BSCC Commissioner KN Ramesh said approximately 500 meters of the footpath, running from the Indira Canteen on Hosur Road to the Adugodi Police Quarters, has been cleaned and beautified with wall paintings and awareness messages for educating the public.

Ramesh personally painted a message on the wall to raise awareness. To prevent future footpath encroachment and stop the area from turning into a black spot again, the commissioner has urged the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) assistant general manager (AGM) to deploy a dedicated marshal for patrolling the stretch.

Ramesh emphasized that stringent measures must be taken to prevent garbage dumping in these areas, including fines on violators. He also instructed officials to maintain continuous surveillance on chronic littering spots across other areas.

A total of 25 black spots have been identified across the BTM Layout Assembly Constituency. Among these, five spots have already been completely cleared. Ramesh instructed officials to clear the remaining spots on priority.

Meanwhile, all encroachments obstructing pedestrian movement along Hosur Main Road have been completely cleared by the corporation. Ramesh also inspected the ongoing repair and restoration work of damaged footpaths.