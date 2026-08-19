Maintenance work to halt Cauvery water supply in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is undertaking emergency maintenance works to arrest leakage in the 3000mm Scour Valve on the pipeline of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V.

As a result, the pumping stations will be shut down for 15 hours – from 6am to 9pm on Friday. Due to this shutdown, there will be a disruption in Cauvery water supply in more than 100 areas across Bengaluru.

The water supply board said that water supply will be disrupted in the areas under Stage V on Friday.

The board has requested the residents to store sufficient water in advance to meet their essential requirements and to cooperate during the maintenance period.