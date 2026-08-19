Tokyo's past and present come alive at Bengaluru exhibition

How does a city reinvent itself without losing the traces of what it once was? The question sits at the heart of TOKYO Before/After, an exhibition currently on display at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Presented by the Consulate-General of Japan and The Japan Foundation, the exhibition brings together more than 80 photographs spanning Tokyo from the 1930s and 1940s to the years after 2010 offering a visual account of a metropolis transformed by time. For namma ooru, a city experiencing its own rapid transformation, the exhibition offers a relevant comparison.

Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru Hiroshi Nawata sees a natural connection between the two cities. Tokyo was left devastated after World War II before undergoing an extraordinaire period of reconstruction and growth to become one of the world’s leading cities. Bengaluru, meanwhile, has evolved from a historic city into an international hub for technology and also manufacturing. “Bengaluru is a city that has developed remarkably and continues to grow. Development is seen not limited to specific areas in the city but is spreading across the city,” Nawata says. He points to the way development has spread across the city, while ‘Old Bengaluru’ continues to retain its historic character.