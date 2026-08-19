When reading becomes an act of discovery

There is something ancient and intimate about a puzzle. Long before algorithms competed for our attention, human beings delighted in riddles, wordplay, and mysteries.
A puzzle is, at heart, an unspoken conversation between creator and participant, an invitation to imagine, and question what appears obvious. Literary puzzle books take this conversation a step further. They ask readers to collaborate, assemble fragments, and even challenge the nature of narrative itself.
My own introduction to the joy of puzzles came through Shakuntala Devi’s Puzzles to Puzzle You, first published in 1970. The book became hugely popular because it made mathematics playful and addictive. Instead of dry equations, Devi offered clever logical riddles, lateral-thinking challenges, and brain teasers.
I remember returning to it while preparing for entrance exams and even before job interviews. It taught me that learning could be joyful. The enduring appeal of puzzles has also shaped modern reading culture. When The New York Times acquired the word game Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, it quickly grew into a cultural phenomenon, drawing new audiences into the newspaper’s ecosystem.
Literary puzzles, however, are not new. One of the most fascinating pioneers was Edward Powys Mathers, a poet and translator who wrote cryptic crosswords under the pseudonym Torquemada. His 1934 masterpiece Cain’s Jawbone remains perhaps the most notorious literary puzzle ever created, a novel printed with its pages deliberately out of order, daring readers to rearrange them correctly to solve a series of murders.
Logic puzzles form another important strand within this tradition. A puzzle about travellers on a train or suspects in a mansion is essentially a micro-drama demanding attention to detail. Word searches, brain teasers, fragmented narratives – each activates a different part of the brain, encouraging observation, memory, and pattern recognition.
Beyond entertainment, puzzle books offer tangible cognitive benefits. Studies suggest that mentally stimulating activities can enhance memory, strengthen problem-solving skills, and potentially delay age-related cognitive decline. Yet their deeper value lies elsewhere.
Puzzles remind us that confusion is not failure but an essential step toward understanding. They encourage us to slow down, embrace uncertainty, and recognise that insight often emerges gradually.
Interestingly, not all literary puzzles rely on overt mysteries. Virginia Evans’ The Correspondent, for example, offers a subtler form of narrative puzzle through its epistolary structure. Told entirely through letters and emails written by the protagonist Sybil, the story invites readers to piece together her emotional world and relationships. The puzzle here is not about solving a crime but about understanding a life.
Contemporary puzzle books continue to reinvent the genre with creativity and humour. Murdle: Volume 1 by GT Karber transforms readers into detectives solving murder mysteries through logic and deduction. With maps, codes, and illustrations, the book blends storytelling with interactive gameplay, creating an overarching narrative that emerges only when each puzzle is solved.
Ultimately, literary puzzle books remind us that reading is not a passive activity but a collaborative experience. They invite us to question, analyse, and imagine – to become co-creators in the storytelling process.
In solving a puzzle embedded within a narrative, we discover our patience, our curiosity, and our enduring desire to find meaning within complexity. When attention is fragmented and speed is celebrated, literary puzzle books ask us to slow down, engage deeply, and rediscover the joy of thinking – not alone, but in conversation with a writer who trusts us enough to leave the story unfinished.
(The writer’s views are personal)