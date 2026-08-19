When reading becomes an act of discovery

There is something ancient and intimate about a puzzle. Long before algorithms competed for our attention, human beings delighted in riddles, wordplay, and mysteries.

A puzzle is, at heart, an unspoken conversation between creator and participant, an invitation to imagine, and question what appears obvious. Literary puzzle books take this conversation a step further. They ask readers to collaborate, assemble fragments, and even challenge the nature of narrative itself.

My own introduction to the joy of puzzles came through Shakuntala Devi’s Puzzles to Puzzle You, first published in 1970. The book became hugely popular because it made mathematics playful and addictive. Instead of dry equations, Devi offered clever logical riddles, lateral-thinking challenges, and brain teasers.

I remember returning to it while preparing for entrance exams and even before job interviews. It taught me that learning could be joyful. The enduring appeal of puzzles has also shaped modern reading culture. When The New York Times acquired the word game Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, it quickly grew into a cultural phenomenon, drawing new audiences into the newspaper’s ecosystem.