Denied hotel licence, group protests at BNCC office

BENGALURU: A police complaint was filed in connection with a protest held outside the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) office, following the issue of an endorsement stating that permission could not be granted for a proposed hotel business, based on applicable regulations concerning the residential nature of the area and width of the road.

MY Basappa, a resident of Kodigehalli, had submitted an application to the corporation on June 24, seeking permission to operate a hotel business under the name RP Bar and Restaurant. Following verification, an endorsement was issued on August 11, stating that the location falls in a residential area and the road has a width of 7.2metres.

On October 27, 2025, the applicant had submitted an application to the corporation, seeking a licence to operate RP Bar and Restaurant and Boarding and Lodging (CL-7). The residents’ association had raised objections. Further, as the premises falls within a residential zone, the application for granting a trade licence was rejected under the BBMP Act, 2020, and an endorsement to this effect was issued on November 14, 2025.

Against this backdrop, on August 18, between 12noon and 2.30pm, Santosh and others, reportedly on behalf of MY Basappa, gathered near the BNCC Commissioner’s office gate and staged a protest. The police complaint alleges that the protesters raised slogans against the commissioner, corporation officials and government, obstructing movement within the premises and on the adjoining public road.