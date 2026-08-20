Neighbours kill dog for barking after it gives birth in Gottigere

BENGALURU: A family of four, including the couple, killed a neighbour’s dog, which was nine years old, just hours after it whelped two puppies.

They allegedly attacked the dog and the 48-year-old owner of the dog, her husband and son for questioning them. The two pups that the dog had given birth to have also died.

The incident occurred at Doddakammanahalli in Gottigere between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on Friday. The pet parent, Maheshwari, who stays in Doddakammanahalli, has filed a complaint with the Hulimavu police against her neighbours Balaraj, his wife Kanikamma and their other family members.

When contacted, Maheshwari said she treated her dog ‘Julie’ (a pomeranian) like her daughter. Julie littered two pups around 10 am on August 14 and the dog was killed over the next 10 hours because of its barking. Of the two pups, one died on Monday and the other on Tuesday, she said.

She alleged, “Balaraj hit my dog’s head with an iron rod. The strike was so hard, the dog collapsed and died on the spot. I have taken care of ‘Julie’ since she was a pup. I could not go to my house after the incident as it is haunting me. I am staying at my brother’s house in Mylasandra now.”

Maheshwari, who works as an attender at a private school in the city, is upset as none of the accused have been arrested.

A police officer said, “The case is under investigation. An FIR has been registered against those named in the complaint. Notices have been served to them to appear before the investigating officer.”

The Hulimavu police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and other sections of BNS.