‘Pratibha Puraskar’ for SSLC, PUC toppers, says Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has announced that applications have been invited to honour students, who have secured top grades in the SSLC and 2nd PUC examinations within the jurisdiction of the GBA, with the “Pratibha Puraskar”.

“Applications are invited from meritorious students who have secured 99% and above in the SSLC and the 2nd PUC examinations conducted in March/April 2025-26. The students must be studying in government, aided, unaided, residential educational institutions, CBSE, ICSE, Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalayas (JNV), and GBA schools/colleges functioning within Bengaluru Urban district,” he said.

The meritorious students must fill out the application form prescribed by the GBA and obtain verification from the heads of the schools and colleges concerned. The applications must be submitted by the students or their parents on or before August 25 either to the senior assistant director (education) at the GBA head office at NR Circle in the city in person or by email to greaterbengaluruauth@gmail.com. The application form can be downloaded from the official GBA website: https://bbmp.gov.in

Eligibility criteria