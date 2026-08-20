Repeat encroachers to face double penalty, says Krishna Byre

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials to increase the penalty two-fold for repeat footpath
encroachers and instructed them to complete the remaining encroachment clearance by August-end.
Addressing GBA officials via video conference to review ongoing drives to clear footpath encroachments, implement the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign and remove abandoned vehicles across the GBA area, he said, “If vendors are back, material belonging to those who re-encroach and resume business should be seized, and a double penalty imposed on them,” he said.
The minister said the encroachment clearance is being undertaken along nearly 1,500km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and 964km of footpath encroachments have already been cleared.
Byre Gowda directed officials to continuously monitor locations from which encroachments have been removed.
“A joint meeting with civic and police authorities would be convened shortly to strengthen enforcement and ensure that cleared stretches remain free,” he said.
On the issue of debris and construction waste across the GBA, Byre Gowda said that across the five city corporations, 1,02,002 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste have been identified at 4,483 locations so far. Of this, 43,492 tonnes have been cleared from 1,810 locations.
“Intensify the operation and ensure effective implementation of the campaign through proper supervision and monitoring. Bangalore Development Authority should undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive in and around Hebbal Junction,” he said.
Along the Outer Ring Road stretch from Hebbal to KR Puram, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru Central city corporations were directed to jointly undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive.
Abandoned vehicle clearance
The drive to remove abandoned vehicles must be carried out proactively, the minister said. He directed city corporations to assign responsibility for issuing notices on abandoned vehicles to junior health inspectors, civic workers, supervisors and marshals. “Action should be taken against those who fail to discharge this responsibility properly,” he said. The minister also directed the Chief Commissioner to write to city corporations, making it clear that strict action will be taken against officials who fail to properly discharge their responsibilities in this regard.
“The footpath encroachment clearance drive, ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign and abandoned vehicle clearance drive must be completed by August 30,” Byre Gowda said.
BUILDING OWNER FINED Rs 1L FOR DUMPING DEBRIS ON FOOTPATH
Bengaluru South City Corporation on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a building owner for dumping construction debris on the footpath and into the stormwater drain at a construction site on the 6th Main Road in Koramangala 1st Block.
During a morning inspection on Wednesday, a marshal from the BTM Layout division noticed the debris and reported it to senior officials. The officials inspected the site and imposed an on-the-spot fine of Rs 1 lakh on the property owner, David, for damaging the drain and footpath by illegally dumping construction waste in a public area. He was also instructed to clear the waste at his own expenses,” said Commissioner KN Ramesh.