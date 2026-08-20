Repeat encroachers to face double penalty, says Krishna Byre

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials to increase the penalty two-fold for repeat footpath

encroachers and instructed them to complete the remaining encroachment clearance by August-end.

Addressing GBA officials via video conference to review ongoing drives to clear footpath encroachments, implement the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign and remove abandoned vehicles across the GBA area, he said, “If vendors are back, material belonging to those who re-encroach and resume business should be seized, and a double penalty imposed on them,” he said.

The minister said the encroachment clearance is being undertaken along nearly 1,500km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and 964km of footpath encroachments have already been cleared.

Byre Gowda directed officials to continuously monitor locations from which encroachments have been removed.

“A joint meeting with civic and police authorities would be convened shortly to strengthen enforcement and ensure that cleared stretches remain free,” he said.

On the issue of debris and construction waste across the GBA, Byre Gowda said that across the five city corporations, 1,02,002 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste have been identified at 4,483 locations so far. Of this, 43,492 tonnes have been cleared from 1,810 locations.

“Intensify the operation and ensure effective implementation of the campaign through proper supervision and monitoring. Bangalore Development Authority should undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive in and around Hebbal Junction,” he said.

Along the Outer Ring Road stretch from Hebbal to KR Puram, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru Central city corporations were directed to jointly undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive.