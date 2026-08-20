State of Glam: B'luru actors share a peek into Varamahalakshmi plans

Come Friday, Bengaluru will slip into festive mode, with homes getting a fresh dose of colour and lights, jasmine finding its way into hair and wardrobes opening up to some of their most-loved traditional pieces. Varamahalakshmi is a celebration steeped in customs, from arishina-kumkuma to mango leaf toranas, rangoli and the beautifully decorated kalasha. For many, it is also the perfect occasion to bring out a Mysore silk saree, temple jewellery or an heirloom piece reserved only for special occasions. Here’s a peek into how the festival comes alive for Bengaluru’s celebrities and influencers.
Since the festival is right after Ashaada ends, it’s the beginning of the financial year for us. After the pooje is the time to start new things. This time, we bought a new house, so we’re looking forward to the pooje there. I take this opportunity to get dressed in new clothes and spend time with my sisters and my mother, for whom this is a big festival. I usually go for a traditional reshme panche in different styles, sometimes in the Gowda style, Punjabi style or other styles across India. It’s also the only time of the year I wear gold in the form of chains and bracelets.
For me, Varamahalakshmi is all about watching my friends and girls on social media getting ready, making their homes beautiful and decorating the Lakshmi idol in a grand way. Since my family does not celebrate, I look forward to them inviting me for kumkuma. The way they drape the saree on the idol fascinates me a lot; some even stitch blouses for the idol. One fond memory of Varamahalakshmi Habba is when we were filming Putta Gowri Maduve in Bangalore Palace; everyone dressed up like Lakshmi, and we had a big decorated idol; it did not feel like a shooting but a celebration. For this festival, I am going for a simple, minimal saree or handloom saree and pairing it with my favourite jewels and flowers.
At my house, we don’t keep the idol but decorate our temple area and invite a few women to the house for the tradition of giving flowers, fruits and kumkuma. To me, this festival is a reminder of a lesson my mother shared: to never chase after money. You don’t go behind Lakshmi, but if you do your work well, you will be blessed by her. When it comes to fashion, as a teen, I would always go for a langa-davani, but as an adult, I gravitate towards plain silk sarees with a big border. I like styling simple sarees with elegance, paired with a lot of bangles, a choker and big earrings.
Growing up, I remember watching my mother and grandmother prepare for the Varamahalakshmi pooja, decorate the house and make all the traditional food. As I’ve grown older, I’ve come to appreciate these traditions more. This year, I’m keeping my look traditional with a saree and temple jewellery, but adding a few contemporary touches to give it a twist – that balance is what makes festive dressing fun. What I love most about Varamahalakshmi is how it brings the family together. Even though every generation celebrates a little differently, the rituals, conversations and food like holige, kosambari and payasa keep the connection alive.