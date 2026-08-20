State of Glam: B'luru actors share a peek into Varamahalakshmi plans

For me, Varamahalakshmi is all about watching my friends and girls on social media getting ready, making their homes beautiful and decorating the Lakshmi idol in a grand way. Since my family does not celebrate, I look forward to them inviting me for kumkuma. The way they drape the saree on the idol fascinates me a lot; some even stitch blouses for the idol. One fond memory of Varamahalakshmi Habba is when we were filming Putta Gowri Maduve in Bangalore Palace; everyone dressed up like Lakshmi, and we had a big decorated idol; it did not feel like a shooting but a celebration. For this festival, I am going for a simple, minimal saree or handloom saree and pairing it with my favourite jewels and flowers.