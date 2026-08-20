Tan-kissed? Dermatologists warn viral push for deeper tans is UV damage, not a beauty boost

A deeper tan is no longer just a souvenir from a holiday. Online, the sun-kissed look is being treated as an aesthetic goal, with the viral trend of tanmaxxing, encouraging people to spend more time in the sun to deliberately darken their skin. From tanning oils to skipping sunscreen and staying outdoors for hours, several online hacks promise a bronzed glow. But dermatologists warn that what looks like a beauty boost is actually the skin responding to UV damage.

“A tan is the skin’s protective response to ultraviolet radiation” says Dr Rashmi Sriram, dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Rajajinagar. When UV rays reach the skin, they damage the DNA of skin cells, prompting melanocytes to produce more melanin. The resulting darker colour is the skin trying to protect itself from further injury. “Although the skin appears darker, it does not prevent all UV-induced injury. Each time you tan, you do some damage to cells which builds and makes you more likely to get premature ageing,” she adds. That means there is no completely safe tan from UV exposure. Repeated exposure can contribute to premature ageing, dark spots and over time, increased risk of skin cancer.