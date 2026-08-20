Tan-kissed? Dermatologists warn viral push for deeper tans is UV damage, not a beauty boost

A deeper tan is no longer just a souvenir from a holiday. Online, the sun-kissed look is being treated as an aesthetic goal, with the viral trend of tanmaxxing, encouraging people to spend more time in the sun to deliberately darken their skin. From tanning oils to skipping sunscreen and staying outdoors for hours, several online hacks promise a bronzed glow. But dermatologists warn that what looks like a beauty boost is actually the skin responding to UV damage.
“A tan is the skin’s protective response to ultraviolet radiation” says Dr Rashmi Sriram, dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Rajajinagar. When UV rays reach the skin, they damage the DNA of skin cells, prompting melanocytes to produce more melanin. The resulting darker colour is the skin trying to protect itself from further injury. “Although the skin appears darker, it does not prevent all UV-induced injury. Each time you tan, you do some damage to cells which builds and makes you more likely to get premature ageing,” she adds. That means there is no completely safe tan from UV exposure. Repeated exposure can contribute to premature ageing, dark spots and over time, increased risk of skin cancer.
The trend is also arriving when attitudes towards skin tone is changing. Travel and fitness influencer Sandhya Majji says she has noticed more people deliberately seeking a bronzed complexion. Having grown up in India when lighter skin was considered more desirable, she sees this as a big shift in beauty ideals. “It’s a positive change in one way because people are becoming more accepting of different skin tones. But at the same time, we shouldn’t replace one unrealistic beauty standard with another. Healthy skin is what should matter, not whether its fair or tanned,” she says.
Beauty and lifestyle creator Neha Chatlani has also noticed how strongly social media is influencing the conversation. “Tanmaxxing caught my attention because it’s everywhere on social media right now, with creators often associating a tan with confidence and an active lifestyle,” she believes. While she understands why the trend appeals to young people, she has never intentionally tanned for aesthetics and believes creators should be careful about presenting potentially harmful practices as aspirational.
Skin colour does not make someone immune to UV damage either. Sriram says darker skin contains more melanin and has some natural protection, but this is limited. People with darker skin can still experience pigmentation, photoageing, sunburn and skin cancer. Dr Selva Seetharaman S, plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery specialist, Gleneagles Hospital, adds that he sees youngsters with tanning, pigmentation and rashes, with some telling him they were influenced by videos online.
In addition to an immediate change in tone, UV exposure breaks down collagen and elastin, contributing to wrinkles, fine lines and loss of elasticity. It can worsen melasma and pigmentation, leave skin dry and rough and suppress local immune function.
Dr Sriram recommends broad-spectrum SPF 30 of higher, applied 20-30 minutes before going outside and reapplied every two hours or after sweating. Hats, sunglasses, protective clothing and shade can offer additional protection, particularly during the strongest UV hours. Majji recommends water-resistant sunscreen for swimming or beach activities, along with moisturising and staying hydrated.