Woman dragged by chain-snatchers dies in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman, who was critically injured after chain snatchers dragged her while trying to snatch her gold chain in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bellandur on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Radhamma, a resident of Thirumanahalli village near Tayalur in Mulbagal taluk, had come from Mulbagal to her residence in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru, on August 15. She had got down from an autorickshaw near Kadugodi-Bisanahalli Bridge when two persons on a two-wheeler tried to snatch the nearly 60-gm gold mangalsutra from her neck.

As she resisted, the chain snatchers allegedly dragged her for around 30 metres, causing severe injuries to her neck and other parts of the body. The duo then fled from the spot. Passers-by first shifted Radhamma to a nearby hospital, and was later moved to a private hospital, but she succumbed by evening.

After postmortem, her body was taken to Thirumanahalli village for the last rites. The Kadugodi police have launched a hunt for the chain-snatchers.