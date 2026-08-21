215 students monitored, no new H1N1 cases at Bengaluru North's Clarence High School

BENGALURU: In view of the recent reports regarding flu infection at Clarence High School, Richards Town, the Public Health Department of Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) is continuing active health surveillance at the school.

As directed by Pommala Sunil Kumar, commissioner of Bengaluru North City Corporation, the medical officer of New Bagalur Layout primary health centre and the health department team visited the school and reviewed the attendance and health status of the students.

School management said, 215 students from different classes reported mild flu-related symptoms. The health department team reviewed the situation, and no new H1N1 cases were detected on Thursday, as reported. Continuous monitoring is being undertaken for symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, and other symptoms among students.

“The school management is instructed to report students developing fever, respiratory symptoms or other illness-related symptoms to the Health Department on a daily basis. The Health Department is continuing surveillance to promptly identify any unusual increase or clustering of cases and initiate necessary action,” the Commissioner said.