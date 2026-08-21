BMRCL, BIAL set timelines for airport metro stations

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Thursday reviewed the progress of construction of the Airport Terminal Metro Station and Airport West Metro Station, with timelines set for completing various works.

A coordination meeting led by BMRCL MD P C Jaffer and BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar discussed interface issues between the two organisations, including track, traction, signalling, architectural finishing and other works.

Officials also inspected the Airport Terminal Metro Station and reviewed the installation of passenger amenities and various systems.

The station will provide direct connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, while Terminal 1 will be connected through a foot overbridge equipped with travellators. The station will have facilities such as baggage-screening systems, baggage-drop facilities and check-in counters.

The station is being developed at the airport’s multi-modal transport hub, providing integration with car-parking facilities and intra-city and inter-city bus services.

BMRCL and BIAL officials discussed pending works and fixed timelines for completing different activities.