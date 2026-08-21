CCTVs, UPS systems a failure in police stations: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Expressing shock over several disturbing features revealed in the report on the functioning of CCTVs and UPS systems in police stations to ensure continuous surveillance, the Karnataka High Court directed the additional chief secretary and principal secretary of the Home department, and DG & IGP to personally examine and ensure that an inquiry is conducted into the operation of CCTVs and UPS in all police stations and establishments across the state.
The court noted that the report contains several disturbing features of CCTVs and UPS systems installed in various police stations. Under the column relating to the status of UPS, under the expression “not working”, the word ‘nil’ has been used, as if to indicate all CCTVs are working 24/7, 365 days a year.
The report also discloses that while most police stations have approximately four CCTV cameras, the capacity of UPS varies considerably, with some stations having systems with only 0.5KVA or 1KVA, and others with capacities ranging up to 600KVA, and in certain cases the CCTV system is only connected to the main UPS of the police station.
The report does not explain why such varying capacities have been provided, or whether the installed UPS can ensure uninterrupted functioning of the CCTV system during power failures. It is also unclear whether the UPS dedicated to the CCTV system is independent of other electrical loads or forms part of a common backup system.
These deficiencies raise serious concerns regarding the backup infrastructure and effectiveness of CCTV systems intended to ensure continuous surveillance, the court noted.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order in the petition filed by a woman residing in the city, concerning an incident that occurred between 11am and 2.30pm on September 4, 2024, in connection with a crime she registered with Whitefield police station.
The court passed the order after the government advocate submitted that the CCTV system at Whitefield police station remained operational only when there was supply of mains electricity. In the event of a power failure, the CCTV system could function only if supported by a working UPS.
Government advocate said, the UPS was non-functional for nearly eleven months, including on September 4, 2024, the date on which the alleged incident is stated to have occurred. Consequently, in the absence of a functioning UPS during a power outage, the CCTV system would not have recorded the alleged incident.
The court noted that the submission does not inspire any confidence. The Supreme Court had directed that CCTVs be installed in all police stations, in the Shafi Mohammad versus State of Himachal Pradesh case, to monitor activities, and on account of various complaints received on atrocities etc being committed in the police station.
COURT INQUIRY
Complete technical and administrative audit of CCTV system in every police station
Ascertain details relating to power backup provided for CCTV system and electricity supply
Identify officers responsible for ensuring that CCTV and UPS systems remain functional in all police stations
Examine whether directions issued by SC regarding installation, operation, maintenance and preservation of CCTV footage have been fully complied with
Responsibility is fixed wherever prolonged failure of any CCTV system or power backup is noticed
Centralised dashboard showing every police station and status of each CCTV camera