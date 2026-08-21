CCTVs, UPS systems a failure in police stations: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Expressing shock over several disturbing features revealed in the report on the functioning of CCTVs and UPS systems in police stations to ensure continuous surveillance, the Karnataka High Court directed the additional chief secretary and principal secretary of the Home department, and DG & IGP to personally examine and ensure that an inquiry is conducted into the operation of CCTVs and UPS in all police stations and establishments across the state.

The court noted that the report contains several disturbing features of CCTVs and UPS systems installed in various police stations. Under the column relating to the status of UPS, under the expression “not working”, the word ‘nil’ has been used, as if to indicate all CCTVs are working 24/7, 365 days a year.

The report also discloses that while most police stations have approximately four CCTV cameras, the capacity of UPS varies considerably, with some stations having systems with only 0.5KVA or 1KVA, and others with capacities ranging up to 600KVA, and in certain cases the CCTV system is only connected to the main UPS of the police station.

The report does not explain why such varying capacities have been provided, or whether the installed UPS can ensure uninterrupted functioning of the CCTV system during power failures. It is also unclear whether the UPS dedicated to the CCTV system is independent of other electrical loads or forms part of a common backup system.