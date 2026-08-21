CM Shivakumar: 3,976 Arkavathy site allottees got registration

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has registered sites in the Arkavathy Layout in favour of 3,976 allottees, while 1,119 allottees are still awaiting registration, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated.

In his written response to a question by MLC SL Bhoje Gowda on Thursday, the CM stated that the BDA had issued a preliminary notification on February 3, 2003, to acquire around 3,839 acres for the layout.

A final notification was issued in February 2004 for 2,750 acres, which was later revised in June 2014 to cover around 1,766 acres. The government had initially planned to allot 20,000 sites in the layout. However, only 8,711 sites were allotted in 2006. The allotments generated Rs 225.02 crore in revenue.

He stated that registration of the remaining sites has been delayed as landowners have approached courts over the land acquisition and several cases are pending before Justice KN Keshavanarayana committee.

The CM’s response also said 983 acres and 33 guntas were excluded from the revised final notification. Of this, 83 acres and eight guntas were excluded following the High Court orders, while 198 acres and 20 guntas were dropped under Section 48(1) of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. Another 702 acres and five guntas were excluded based on Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court orders.

Due to a shortage of sites for Arkavathy allottees, the BDA has so far allotted 3,090 alternative sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, the CM added.