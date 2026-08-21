FIR over illegal posters with Bengaluru Development Minister Gowda's photo

BENGALURU: Despite the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s order banning posters and banners, and the High Court direction on the same, a person has used Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and his wife’s image in a poster and wished the public for Independence Day by pasting the posters on walls at Vidyaranyapura and a few other places without prior consent from the authorities.

Following the violation, a case was registered based on the complaint by Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of Vidyaranyapura and Jakkur Sub-Divisions.

At Jakkur Sub-Division, Varun, AEE, noticed the cheap publicity stunt by Shivakumar, who identified himself as ‘Ex GBA’, at the Railway Under Bridge and filed a complaint at Kodigehalli Police Station.

In another incident, AEE Govindappa Bajanthri filed a complaint at Vidyaranyapura Police Station for defacing the City walls in various places at Vidyaranyapura ward.

The action was taken to send a message to political party leaders and GBA ward corporator aspirants to fall in line.