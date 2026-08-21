Greater Bengaluru Authority commissioner demands fresh timeline for Okalipuram corridor

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials to prepare a revised schedule for completing pending work on the Okalipuram Eight-Lane Corridor and ensure that it is taken up and completed within the stipulated timeline.

After the inspection of ongoing and pending work in Gandhinagar under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Central City Corporation on Thursday, he said the approach road connecting the railway station is currently under progress. “Expedite the retaining wall works and complete all work within the stipulated timeline as per the revised schedule,” he directed officials.

He instructed officials to undertake complete cleaning of the box structure beneath the railway tracks connecting Majestic towards Rajajinagar, and carry out necessary work to facilitate vehicular movement.

In view of waste water leakage beneath the railway box, Rao directed officials to coordinate with railway authorities to prevent it. He also instructed them to pump out and clear water accumulated at the construction site. “Railways has completed two box-pushing works beneath the Chennai railway line.

Have directed officials to take necessary steps to expedite the construction of the retaining wall,” he said, and added that around 300 loads of waste, including construction debris and soil, have been cleared from the route where the boxes have been installed. The construction of a 1,200mm-diameter drain to facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater is 65 per cent complete, and officials informed that the remaining work would be completed on priority.