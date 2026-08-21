Man kills stepdad to save mom in Doddaballapura

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Madanayakanahalli police for killing his stepfather in Shivapura in Doddaballapura taluk. The 51-year-old victim was a journalist. He was reportedly an alcoholic and regularly abused his wife.

When the deceased Sridhar attempted to attack his wife, Deena, with a pair of scissors on Tuesday, the latter’s son killed him by hitting his head with a motorcycle shock absorber. Deena, after separating from her first husband had married Sridhar 22 years ago.

The accused, Uday Kumar, is the son of the first husband. Uday stayed with his mother, his stepfather and their two children in Shivapura. The victim is also accused of assaulting his wife during the fights.

The accused hit his stepfather’s head thrice with the shock absorber. The victim who sustained severe injuries was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed during the treatment. The body was handed over to the family members on Wednesday after the postmortem in the Victoria Hospital’s mortuary.