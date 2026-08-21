Unending repair work makes Tannery Road a no-go zone

BENGALURU: For thousands travelling between the Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) Railway Gate and Tannery Road, daily commute has become a slow crawl through heavy dust, deep potholes, and loose gravel. While BMTC buses and commuters take this two-way road towards Nagawara, poor maintenance and repeated diggings have turned the routine 20-minute trips into hour-long delays.

Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) officials claim the road is damaged because of ongoing pipeline work. “The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is currently carrying out pipeline work, and until they complete work and hand over the corridor, our hands are tied,” said KG Halli ward engineer, adding that white-topping will begin only after the handover expected by this month-end and will finish by the year-end.

However, residents and shop owners say the road has been facing civic neglect for years. “This road has been in a bad condition for the past four or five years,” said Abdul Ahmed, a fruit vendor who has been running a shop there for more than a decade. “Every few months, a different agency digs it up. Instead of fixing it completely, they use temporary solutions. We stopped complaining because officials never respond,” he added.