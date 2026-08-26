Bengaluru: Biker crushed to death by speeding car in Kaggadasapura

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old biker, who was waiting at a traffic signal, was crushed to death by a speeding car which rammed into his motorcycle on Kaggadasapura Main Road, within the Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police station limits, on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Kaggadasapura who hailed from Chikkaballapur and owned a barber shop. The accused, Ramanan (62), is a retired IT firm employee and also a resident of Kaggadasapura. According to police, the incident occurred around 9.40 am near Vignana Nagar Junction.

Naveen was on his way to his shop and had stopped at a traffic signal behind a car. A speeding car came from behind and rammed into the car behind him. Due to the impact, Naveen was crushed between the two cars and died on the spot.

The body of Naveen was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination. A case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS and rash and negligent driving has been registered against Ramanan at the JB Nagar traffic police station.

He was arrested and later released on bail. Ramanan told police that he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, which led to the accident.