Bengaluru Civil Court allows Renukaswamy murder accused Pradosh to become approver

BENGALURU: In a major setback for actor Darshan, a City Civil and Sessions Court on Tuesday accepted the approver plea filed by accused number 14, Pradosh S Rao, in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Pradosh, a close aide of actor Darshan and also acted in a movie with him, filed an application seeking to become an approver a month ago. However, Darshan and the other accused approached the High Court challenging the application. The court dismissed their petitions.

Pradosh’s statement could bring a major twist to the case, as he is expected to disclose crucial details about the alleged abduction and murder of Renukaswamy. The 58th Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Sujatha Madivalappa Sambrani, passed the order treating Pradosh as an approver in the case.

The court, however, has imposed some conditions on Pradosh. It includes that he must remain in jail until the process is completed and if any of the information provided by him is found to be false, or if he retracts his statement, he could again be treated as an accused and a case for giving false evidence could be registered against him.