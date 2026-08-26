Bengaluru: Four accused in Yelahanka theft held on UP-Nepal border

BENGALURU: With the help of paramilitary forces, Yelahanka police have arrested four people on Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border in connection with a theft case.

Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1 crore were stolen from a 62-year-old man’s house at PG Street in Kattigenahalli on August 15.

GE Chandramouli, a retired MNC employee, and his family members had gone to Chitradurga to attend a function. They learnt about the theft when they returned home the next day. Among the accused, Sanjay Bharath Thathal and his wife worked in Chandramouli’s house.

The accused escaped with about 1.06 kg of gold ornaments. A search is on for Sanjay. The police have recovered gold ornaments worth about Rs 55 lakh. Sanjay lived in the servants’ quarters at Chandramouli’s house along with his wife and children. After the theft, Sanjay and his family members went missing.

The arrested have been identified as N Deepak Shahi, 21, D Abhishek Tatal, 25, M Anbare Dami, 66, and P Dheerendra Prema Pariyar, 25. All four are from Nepal and worked as security guards. They were arrested on August 20.

“After Chandramouli and his family members left for Chitradurga, Sanjay along with other accused entered the house after breaking open the terrace door. The four arrested have been brought to the city. Sanjay was arrested in 2021 by KG Halli police for a similar offence,” said a police officer.