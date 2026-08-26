Greater Bengaluru Authority wants railways to keep area along tracks clean

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed railway officials to clean areas along railway tracks effectively and ensure cleanliness is maintained continuously.

As part of the city-wide ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign, the city is undertaking a major cleanliness drive and during his visit to various locations to inspect the cleanliness works being carried out on railway land on Tuesday, Rao told the railway officials to install fencing along railway tracks.

Noticing construction debris dumped beside the railway track near the Yelahanka Railway Underpass on Ballari Road, the Chief Commissioner instructed officials to immediately clear the debris.

He instructed officials to clean the area along the railway track from Allalasandra on Ballari Road in collaboration with NGOs and beautify the area to make it more attractive.

Noticing that cleanliness works had not been undertaken along the railway alternative road from the Jakkur side towards Srirampura, he directed railway officials to coordinate with the Railways and K-RIDE departments and completely clear the overgrown bushes and vegetation. He also directed officials to clear the waste along the railway track beneath Kasturinagar Flyover.