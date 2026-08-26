Karnataka: 365 foreigners set to be deported, government reviewing their cases

BENGALURU: The state’s Department of Prosecution is reviewing details of 365 foreign nationals against whom criminal cases have been registered, with those facing charges carrying a sentence of less than seven years potentially eligible for withdrawal of their cases and subsequent deportation to their respective countries. The move follows a directive from the Union home ministry to withdraw eligible criminal cases against foreign nationals and deport them from the country.

According to the Home Department, 365 foreign nationals are facing criminal cases in Karnataka. Around 60–70% per cent foreign nationals are facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These include two murder cases, two cases of attempt to murder, 26 cases under the Foreigners Act, three cases of sexual assault, 14 cases of immoral trafficking, 14 theft cases, two cases under the Information Technology (IT) Act, two extortion cases and other offences.

According to the directive, foreign nationals involved in offences carrying a punishment of less than seven years will be eligible for withdrawal of their cases and subsequent deportation. However, Indian nationals involved in criminal activities along with foreign nationals will not be given any exemption. Trials against the Indian accused will continue in court.

The Prosecution Department will act as the nodal agency for withdrawing criminal cases against foreign nationals. It will carry out the process in coordination with the Home Department and will be responsible for maintaining proper records and ensuring the prompt disposal of cases.