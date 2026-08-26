Keep calm and Onom-nom! Simple hacks to bring the Onam spirit home away from home

DIY: Dress, Improvise & Yay!

If you don’t have time to buy a new outfit but want a new feel, photographer and illustrator Malavika S suggests turning a plain or old kurti or kurta into an Onam canvas. “Take an old kurti and add a few hand-drawn elements using fabric paints or textile colours. Even a border, flowers, coconut trees or little festive motifs can completely transform it,” she says, adding, “You don’t have to be an artist either; even finger-painted flowers or dots can look beautiful.” For an even quicker fix, Ghosh pairs her grandmother’s set mundu with a ready-made blouse. “Just drape the set mundu, add some jewellery, flowers and bangles, and you’re pretty much Onam-ready,” she says. Sandra says wearing anything white or something with classic kasavu, putting your hair in a low sleek bun or half up pin and wrapping a strand of fresh jasmine flowers will make a big difference, noting, “Since the outfit is all about kasavu and set-mundu, it doesn’t require a perfectly stitched matching blouse and we could easily pair it up with anything from our wardrobe.”