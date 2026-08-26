Take note: B'luru's Keziah Thomas on winning big at the World Film Festival

A child sits between two arguing parents, surrounded by a tension he cannot escape. There are no easy words for what he is feeling, but in Milo, the music says it for him. That emotional space is where Bengaluru-based composer Keziah Thomas found herself while scoring the animated short – figuring out how a melody could carry deep emotions like fear, hope and the pain of uncertainty. Her work on the film has now earned her Best Soundtrack and Best Composer of the Future at the World Film Festival in Cannes.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old approaches music long before the first note is written, as she shares, “Before I write any music, I spend time understanding the characters, the emotional arc and what the film is really trying to say beneath the dialogue.” This approach became particularly important while working on Milo, which follows a young child caught in the middle of his parents’ constant arguments. Thomas also had several conversations with director Dillon Sharp about the story and the emotional direction he wanted to take.

She also believes animation presents a different relationship between image and music because the score can carry much of the emotional storytelling. And for Milo, she wanted the music to have its own identity but rooted in the story. I recorded myself humming a simple melody, which became the main motif and emotional thread connecting the entire film. I then manipulated those vocal recordings by stretching, reversing, and transforming them into different textures and colours to reflect the changing emotions throughout the story,” she says.