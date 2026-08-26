What ails Namma Metro? 15 disruptions in 11 months

BENGALURU: Namma Metro recorded 15 technical disruptions between September 2025 and July 2026, with signalling, train-control, rolling-stock and power-related failures reported across the network. The Yellow Line accounted for four incidents, the latest on August 24, despite being the newest operational corridor.

According to details provided by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in the recently concluded session of the Legislative Council, the Purple Line accounted for five incidents, Green Line six and Yellow Line four during the period.

Of them, the major disruptions include the June 23 incident on the Purple Line which led to the disruption of services for over five hours during evening peak hour due to the third rail system misalignment and the July 21 incident on the Green Line, in which a third-rail power supply failure caused by the activation of a protection circuit led to train regulation and short-loop/single-line operations for 51 minutes.

The minister said BMRCL conducts a detailed failure analysis and root-cause analysis of all major technical failures. Based on the findings, defective components are replaced and system-specific corrective and preventive measures are implemented. The effectiveness of these measures is continuously monitored through failure data and recurrence trends, he added.