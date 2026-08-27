Bengaluru: Eight detained over clash during Eid procession

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed on KR Road in Basavanagudi after a clash broke out between two groups during Eid Milad procession, leaving one person severely injured on Wednesday evening.

The police have secured eight people in connection with the incident. Police said a procession was passing through KR Road around 4pm near the 2nd Main Road, where right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli’s office is located. A clash allegedly broke out between the two groups over some slogans.

A man identified as Murali sustained severe injuries on his head. He has been shifted to Victoria Hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) K Vamshikrishna said police received information about a clash at around 4 pm. “All senior officers immediately reached the spot. Our personnel were also present there. We are examining CCTV footage,” the DCP said.