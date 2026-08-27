Bengaluru: PRR-1 affected landowners urge government to suspend BDA notification

BENGALURU: Landowners affected by the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR-1) project of the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) have decided to urge the state government to withdraw or suspend possession notifications issued by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on August 18, alleging that the notifications violated the interim and status-quo orders of the High Court of Karnataka.

Members of PRR Raitha Haagu Niveshandarara Sangha will submit a petition to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday stating that the notifications were issued despite several of them obtaining orders restraining the BDA from proceeding with acquisition, taking possession or interfering with their land.

They questioned the BDA’s claim in the August 18 Gazette notifications that possession of their land was taken in February 2011.

They referred to the BDA’s affidavit before the Supreme Court in 2021 in which it stated that of the 1,810 acres and 18.5 guntas of land, compensation had been paid in only three cases and physical possession of just three acres and 21 guntas had been taken.

The landowners claimed that this admission contradicted the latest possession notifications.

They filed objections in September and October 2024. Those who did not opt for any of the five compensation options approved by the government in November 2025 had also filed objections, they said.