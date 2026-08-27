Cops detain seven in Chikkamagaluru over pro-Pakistan video

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Eid Milad-un-Nabi was observed with religious fervour in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday amid tight police security following controversy over a pro-Pakistan song allegedly linked to a large Tipu Sultan cut-out erected in Tipu Nagar on the eve of the festival.

Tension prevailed in the city after a video featuring the Tipu Sultan cut-out was posted and shared on Instagram. The video, which carried the slogan, “We are Pakistan Mujahideen soldiers and protectors of this soil,” went viral on social media. It was reportedly uploaded through an Instagram account named Power Tipu Boys.

Soon after, police registered a suo motu case. Police intensified their investigation and detained seven suspects. Police questioned the suspects about who posted the song and whether anyone had instigated them to do so.