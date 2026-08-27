Dubai returnee at Kempegowda International Airport nabbed with gold in his mouth

BENGALURU: CISF personnel on Wednesday arrested a passenger at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) early Wednesday morning with around 82gm gold concealed in two capsules.

According to sources, Mohammed Siraj travelled from Dubai on IndiGo flight 6E-1486 to KIA. “He was arrested and handed over to local police after he was found with around 82gm contraband gold concealed in two capsules, which he had kept in his mouth to evade detection by the body scanner,” said sources.

“Siraj arrived from Dubai at Terminal 2. He was further booked on IndiGo 6E-2518 from Terminal 1 to Ghaziabad. CISF personnel noticed he was uncomfortable while speaking and alerted their colleagues at the pre-embarkation security check point at T1.

Sub-inspector Deepak Kumar Sharma, on frisking Siraj, recovered two capsules containing gold-like metal in solid form from his mouth. He was handed over to KIA police for further legal action,” said sources. “The metal was verified and found to be gold weighing around 82gm,” they added.