Will Bengaluru’s Pothole problem be solved?

BENGALURU: Pothole filling isn’t rocket science; it is a simple science but conveniently not followed, say experts. Their comments come at a time when Bengalureans continue to struggle commuting on pothole-ridden roads and Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has made improving the quality of life in the city one of his top priorities.

They argue that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has prescribed step-by-step Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for pothole repairs and road laying, but the problem lies in its implementation and enforcement.

“We follow the Indian Road Congress (IRC) SOP for pothole filling. However, they are hardly followed,” said traffic expert Prof MN Sreehari. “It involves cutting the pothole, cleaning the dust, applying tack coat, filling with bitumen and completing the process with rolling.”

The issue of poor quality road works and recurring potholes had also come up immediately after Gowda took charge as Bengaluru development minister, with him questioning GBA engineers about recurring potholes and asking them whether building a good road was a ‘rocket science’, in his maiden meeting. He had also got an engineer suspended after finding out that the asphalt proportion and thickness was below the prescribed standards in Sampangiram Nagar.

Last year, the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had conducted a workshop to provide hands-on training on the pothole-filling SOP to its engineers, with Chief Commissioner M Maheswar Rao stressing the need for regular pothole filling across the city while strictly following the prescribed procedure, also directing the quality control division to monitor the works and officials to inspect them.

Former Leader of Opposition in BBMP NR Ramesh said, “Right from the quality of the raw material used to the temperature of the asphalt mix, every single step that needs to be followed during road laying and pothole filling is laid down.