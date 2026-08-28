A royal Onam: Travancore princess recalls ten days of palace feasts and festivities

Onam meant a lot more in the past by way of celebrations and festivities than it does today. In the early 1940s, growing up in Satelmond Palace (in Kerala) with my grandmother, Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, Onam was an unforgettable experience, as were most of the festivals of those days. Onam meant wonderful decorations of flowers of all shapes and colours and meeting relatives whom we hadn’t seen for a while. Onam was not just confined to four days, as it is often today, but a whole 10 days.

My grandmother was unforgettable, regal and beautiful in her methukkettu, directing the festivities. Onam began with an elaborate bath in the exclusive palace pool and bath house with other close female family members, with oils, herbs and fragrant bathing materials, while the male members had a separate pool for themselves. There were maids and attendants who assisted. Everyone wore new clothes and ornaments and assembled to partake of the delicious meals that followed. Numerous snacks and delicacies were prepared other than the main dishes.

An enormous circular platform with a large structure in the centre like a shivaling was made with clay outside, in the centre of the compound and completely covered with decorations of flowers. This was the Thrikkaakkara Appan, a symbol of prosperity for the whole year. The flowers were changed every day for 10 days. The kitchens, of which there were three, ruled by 12 cooks, were busy from the previous week, getting ready for the huge spread on all ten days of Onam.