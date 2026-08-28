Man hits pregnant cop with rod at KSR station

BENGALURU: A pregnant woman constable attached to Railway Police was allegedly assaulted on her head with an iron rod, by a man at KSR Railway Station early Wednesday morning. Railway Police arrested a Chennai-based man in connection with the incident.

The accused, Gajendra (28), is a mason from Chennai. The injured constable, Shilpa, who is two months pregnant, is attached to KSR Railway Police Station.

The incident took place at the Railway Police check-post inside the railway station around 5am Wednesday. Gajendra, who had lost his mobile phone on the station premises, approached the check-post to lodge a complaint. However, Shilpa, who was alone at the post, asked him to return later, as no other personnel were present.

Angered by this, Gajendra allegedly picked up an iron rod and attacked her on the head multiple times, leaving her seriously injured. With the help of passengers and railway officials, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Based on her statement, Railway Police registered a case against Gajendra and took him into custody.