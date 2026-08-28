Minister Krishna to conduct monthly review on civic works at GBA

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that he would hold a monthly review meetings to monitor the progress of works and grievances raised across Greater Bengaluru Authority(GBA) area. He also assured to address the pothole issue on major roads in a month.

Gowda also instructed the Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Commissioner to conduct regular reviews and issue specific directions to officials. After a review meeting with commissioners and officials concerned from all five city corporations on Thursday, the minister said, “Only when officials perform effectively can we deliver better governance. When the administration responds properly, citizens too will respond positively.”

Byre Gowda ordered a re-examination of some of the complaints registered through Sahaya 2.0 since the formation of GBA on September 2, 2025, and directed to mark as resolved by ‘senior officials’, and sought a report on their actual status.

The minister said the government is undertaking road repairs, including asphalting and white-topping covering 2,500 km at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore. He said an auditing system will be put in place to track the works of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited and Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Development Limited.