Arms supplier shot in leg after attacking Bengaluru police team

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old arms supplier was shot in the leg on Friday when he tried to attack a police team which asked him to hand over the lethal weapons he was carrying.

The incident happened on Somasundarapalya Lake-HSR Layout Road in the morning. The accused, Zeeshan, a resident of Subashnagar in Electronics City, threw chilli powder before attacking a policeman.

He is an associate of Adil Akmal, 35, a rowdy-sheeter who was arrested in connection with the murder of Suhail, 37, a medical shop owner, in Madiwala police limits on August 22. The team saw Zeeshan moving around with lethal weapons near Somasundarapalya Lake around 12.50 am. He attacked police constable Sandeep Kamble after throwing chilli powder on his face, the police said.

“The accused is being treated in a hospital in Jayanagar. A case of attempt to murder along with other Sections of BNS has been registered against him,” said a police officer.