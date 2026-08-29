Bengaluru police inspector dies in Madhya Pradesh bus crash during cybercrime probe

BENGALURU: Ravi KB, 45, a police inspector attached to the South-East CEN police station, died and two policemen were injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Friday morning. They were part of a team investigating a cyber crime case.

They were traveling from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Indore in Madhya Pradesh by a sleeper bus when its driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed the safety wall of the Bhopal bypass bridge in Biaora.

Several passengers, including Ravi, were thrown off the bus. Five passengers, including Ravi, died and 12 others suffered injuries. The accident occurred around 7 am. Ravi died in hospital around 7.30 am.

Ravi joined the police department as a constable in 2005. He cleared the exam for recruitment of sub-inspectors in 2007. He worked in Ashoknagar, Indiranagar and Koramangala police stations in Bengaluru.

“Ravi and his team had gone to Madhya Pradesh in connection with a cyber crime case. The team had arrested two accused. The inspector and two policemen stayed back, while other team members returned to Bengaluru. The condition of one of the injured policemen is critical,” a police said.

Body arrives in Bengaluru

The mortal remains of Ravi were received at the HAL Airport by state police chief MA Saleem. Pronab Mohanty, DGP, CID, Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and other senior police officers paid their last respects.

The body is kept at the Ranga Mantapa of CAR (South) in Adugodi for public viewing. The last rites will be performed at Ravi’s native Konasur village, Piriyapatna taluk on Sunday.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge have expressed their condolences to the family members of Ravi.