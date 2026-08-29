Builder begins controlled demolition of 49 apartments in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout

BENGALURU: Real estate developer SNN Raj Corp on Friday commenced the controlled demolition of 49 apartment units at its residential project, SNN Raj Etternia, in HSR Layout. The company said it is undertaking the demolition, reconstruction and customer compensation entirely at its own cost after discovering an error in an external agency’s soil investigation report.

The demolition undertaken by Edifice Engineering is expected to be completed over the next six months, after which reconstruction of the affected apartment block will begin. Fresh soil investigations undertaken by the developer revealed that a critical borehole reading in the external agency’s geotechnical report had been interchanged, resulting in an incorrect assessment of the soil condition at that location, the developer said.

The company said the dismantling will follow a controlled and phased engineering approach to ensure minimal vibration, controlled dust generation and protection of adjoining occupied buildings. “SNN Raj Etternia comprises 972 apartments and the demolition and reconstruction are limited strictly to the 49 units.”