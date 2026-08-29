Government will address civic workers’ demands: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda assured civic workers that their grievances and demands would be brought to the attention of the chief minister and that the government would take steps to respond positively to their concerns.

At the Dr BR Ambedkar and Civic Workers’ Day programme organised by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday, he said the GBA and the five city corporations were jointly observing Ambedkar Jayanti and Civic Workers’ Day this year.

“Society must reject attempts to divide people in the name of caste and religion and instead uphold the principle that all human beings are equal,” he said after paying floral tributes and garlanding the statue of Dr Ambedkar at the GBA central office.

He noted that great leaders and thinkers, including Basavanna, Mahatma Gandhi and Kuvempu had also championed the values of equality and humanism.

“Even today, we have not been able to achieve complete equality in society. If we merely garland Ambedkar’s statue and raise slogans in his name, without practising equality in our own lives, we cannot claim to have truly honoured him,” Byre Gowda said.