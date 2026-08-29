‘Peptide Party’ in Bengaluru cancelled after FDA raises regulatory, safety concerns

BENGALURU: The ‘Peptide Party’ scheduled to be held in Koramangala on August 29 has been cancelled, the Karnataka Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a public advisory issued on Friday.

The FDA said authorised representatives of Upsurge Labs LLP, organisers of the event, communicated the cancellation following an inquiry by the department. The organisers had requested time to submit documents relating to the event, which was granted to them, the department said.

FDA had issued a notice seeking extensive details about peptide preparations proposed to be promoted, supplied or administered at the event. The department had sought information on the composition, dosage, source, manufacturer, batch details, labels and regulatory status of the products. It had also asked whether the products were drugs, new drugs, investigational drugs or products approved for different indications.

The department had raised concerns over health and therapeutic claims related to weight loss, muscle growth, anti-ageing, diabetes, obesity, hormonal effects, inflammation and athletic performance, and sought scientific evidence supporting such claims.

The organisers were also asked to clarify whether the products would be sold, distributed free of cost, provided as samples or administered to participants, including through injections. Details of healthcare professionals, medical supervision, consent and emergency arrangements were sought if administration was proposed.

The department also asked for FSSAI-related documents if any of the products were being claimed as health supplements or nutraceuticals. The FDA has advised the public to take note of the cancellation.