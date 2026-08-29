Private transport operators launch black flag protest against bike-taxi services in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Federation of Private Transport Organisations on Friday launched a black flag protest in Bengaluru, demanding immediate action against app-based bike-taxi services and strict implementation of government-prescribed fares by transport aggregators.

The federation has given the government 15 days to act on its complaints. Until then, members will continue their protest by displaying black flags on autos and taxis across Bengaluru and other districts.

Federation president S Nataraj Sharma said the organisation has submitted complaints to the transport commissioner and the commissioner of police, seeking action against companies allegedly operating bike-taxi services without the required licences.

On the ‘One City, One Fare’ demand, Sharma said all aggregators, taxi operators and metered services should collect only the fare prescribed by the state government. He alleged that platforms were charging higher fares during peak demand and heavy rain.

“Passengers should not be made to pay more during peak hours and less when demand is low,” Sharma said, adding that the federation had no objection to aggregators collecting the permitted commission over the government-fixed fare.