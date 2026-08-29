Songs of Sakhis: B'luru singer Aabha Hanjura unites Kashmir & Rajasthan in celebration of women

Folk fusion artist Aabha Hanjura’s latest track O Ri Sakhi is the newest release from Bridges, her evolving creative project that brings together artistes and traditions through collaborations of musical cultures. Released recently, the song brings the musical worlds of Kashmir and Rajasthan together against the backdrop of an Indian wedding, celebrating the joy of women coming together.

One of the major lessons from making O Ri Sakhi has been patience. The song has gone through several iterations as Hanjura worked to bring two musical traditions into the same space. “The idea excited me from the beginning, but making two distinct musical cultures speak to each other naturally came with its own challenges. There were days when we’d spend hours on just one musical phrase, trying to make it feel honest and it simply wouldn’t land. That’s when I realised I couldn’t force the process. The moment I stopped trying to make one tradition sound like the other, and instead allowed both to exist in conversation, it all started coming together beautifully,” she recalls.

The collaboration began to make a more definite form when Hanjura travelled to Rajasthan last year in search of a Manganiyar folk group. Meeting the Khan brothers became one of the most memorable moments of the process. “I still remember the first time they sang Bannaro Bannaro as a counter melody to the iconic Bhumbro Bhumbro. My heart, both as a Kashmiri and a musician, just swept up in joy. It created that unexpected beautiful moment in the song that I was looking for. I remember thinking, ‘this is exactly why I travelled here’,” says Hanjura, who was also part of TV reality show Indian Idol Season 2, where she went quite far in the competition.